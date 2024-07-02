TNA HITS & MISSES (6/27): Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann, Francis brags about belt he purchased, Jardynne Grace promo, Maclin vs. Callihan, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA HITS AND MISSES

JUNE 27, 2024

CHICAGO, ILL. AT CICERO STADIUM

AIRED ON AXS TV

BY JOHN LASLO, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

JORDYNNE GRACE ADDRESSES THE AUDIENCE WITH GIA MILLER – HIT

I gotta say, I loved this. It isn’t often that you see a women’s powerhouse tear through security like they were tissue. It’s expected of Kon or Moose, but Jordynne doing it is just awesome. The animosity between Jordynne and Ash By Elegance is growing. I think most of it has to do with the personal concierge. Honestly, it’s like Ash By Elegance is a passive participant in the events around her.

(1) XIA BROOKSIDE vs. MASHA SLAMOVICH (w/Alisha Edwards) -HIT

To start, the brief stare down between Masha Slamovich and Grace before the match is a nod to things to come hopefully. If there was anyone on the roster who could take the title from Grace, I would say it would be the other person who faced a WWE star in the last few months (Masha took on Shayna Baszler at GCW Collective- Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport). That said, I think I realize my biases. I give a lot more credit to performers who are coming in from Japan than those coming from WWE. I feel like the positions between Ash by Elegance and XIa Brookside should be switched. This match with Masha went really hard for how short it was. Alisha as always made her presence known throughout

A.J. FRANCIS BRAGS ABOUT A BELT HE PURCHASED – HIT

Alright, I had to do a bit of research to figure out exactly WHICH belt it was that AJ Francis bought. It is the MAC (Montreal Athletic Commission) World Heavy Weight, which dates back to 1935 until 1975 when it merged with the Canadian International Heavyweight Championship until they went out of business in 1987. The last holder was Abudullah the Butcher, so I think AJ could beat the 83 year old hardcore veteran.I couldn’t find anything indicating that PCO ever worked for either company. I mean, PCO’s career is older than most of his opponents, so it’s possible.

LARS FREDRICKSON TRIES TO COACH – MISS

What is with pitting two members of a tag team against each other? This will be a great match, but I think unnecessary unless they are going to do a coup against the lead singer of Rancid.

MUSTAFA ALI STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS – HIT

Alright, living in the US, the state of politics is dire. I would vote for Mustafa Ali in a heart beat right now, even if he is dodging Mike Bailey and beats up audience members who have had wrestling training! I think this was to show a few things. First that Ali is afraid of Bailey, and second to give Ali a weakness. He’s like Josh Alexander of a few years ago, his emotions can get the best of him.

BAILEY’S RESPONSE – HIT

Mike Bailey is the best in the world in the ring. His mic work has improved a lot. There is no reason for him not to be World Title holder at Bound for Glory. However, even if he had another run with 14 or 15 defenses with the X-Division title, that would be ok, too.

(2) ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) vs. Jake Something & Cody Deaner vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)- HIT

This was a blast of a match. Incredibly enjoyable. Honestly, Jake Something smashing through other wrestlers like Grace smashed through security was so much fun. Deaner going with what the people want is a hit. Chris Bey is one of the few people who doesn’t rely on having six people outside the ring to catch him after a flip outside the ring, especially since he so reliably lands on his feet. Then to top it off, The Rascalz were being dicks again, but ABC finally coming back together after such a long struggle getting on the same page was the piece de resistance.

THE SYSTEM BACKSTAGE – MINOR HIT

Love a cocky heel group. Love a cocky heel group who earned the right to be cocky.

(3) STEVE MACLIN vs. SAMI CALLIHAN – HIT

I’m not a fan of promoting a show that I am already watching during the show, but man, the video package got me. I was invested. One of the things that gets me is when people complain that pro-wresling doesn’t look like a real fight. Of course it doesn’t, if it were a real fight, it would be MMA. Then these two guys go out there like it’s last call on a Saturday night and they think that the other is hitting on his wife. It looked like these two were beating the piss out of each other in a way that very few people still do nowadays.

(4) KUSHIDA vs. ALAN ANGELS – HIT

This was a fun little match, even if it was over quickly. Angels is a great foil for most of the upper mid card. He can hold his own, but this was really about building up between Gresham and Kushida. Which will be an insane match once it finally happens.

(5) NIC NEMETH vs. RICH SWANN (w/A.J. Francis) – HIT

There are times I forget that Rich Swann was a world champion. I get why he’s thrown in with AJ Francis, the story of him feeling underutilized works. Especially when you see a match like this. Really went lengths to show off both these guys. Well worth the time and effort.

FINAL THOUGHTS – HIT

I’ve been real rough on ol’ TNA for a while now, in part because I’m not happy that I have to pay $5 more a month to watch it. This card was a reaffirmation of why I keep spending that money. It’s going to be a tight thing for awhile until they rebuild the Knockouts Division, but they keep buying themselves another month.