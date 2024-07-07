FREE PODCAST 7/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: WWE Money in the Bank post-show with Parks & LeClair including John Cena’s retirement, MITB winners, live perspectives, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair for a review of the just-completed WWE Money in the Bank event. They hear from two callers offering a live perspective of the show, answer email questions, and talk with Torch VIP members and guests in the chat about their thoughts on all that transpired.
NOTE: Due to a technical issue, this show is currently only available on YouTube. Watch it HERE.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.