VIP AUDIO 7/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-6-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill on Smackdown ratings doldrums, WWE signs big-name indy wrestler, TNA debuts, more (35 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from July 6, 2006. Topics include:
- The latest former TNA guy to sign a WWE deal
- The next female wrestling personality to appear in Playboy
- Kurt Angle’s scheduled return date to ECW
- Paris Hilton turning down a date to appear in the squared circle
- The latest on a third wrestling promotion possibly getting a cable television deal.
- The latest attempt to kill ECW in its hometown
