News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-6-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill on Smackdown ratings doldrums, WWE signs big-name indy wrestler, TNA debuts, more (35 min.)

July 7, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from July 6, 2006. Topics include:

  • The latest former TNA guy to sign a WWE deal
  • The next female wrestling personality to appear in Playboy
  • Kurt Angle’s scheduled return date to ECW
  • Paris Hilton turning down a date to appear in the squared circle
  • The latest on a third wrestling promotion possibly getting a cable television deal.
  • The latest attempt to kill ECW in its hometown

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024