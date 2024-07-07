News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/7 – The Fix Flashback (6-21-2017): Comparing Omega-Okada I vs. II, Joe-Reigns, return of Braun, Styles, Nakamura, Balor, Enzo-Cass, more (146 min.)

July 7, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Flashback from June 21, 2017 with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discussed these topics:

  • A full Money in the Bank review.
  • Reaction to the Women’s MITB backlash
  • Enzo-Big Cass angle
  • Samoa Joe-Romans Reigns
  • Braun Strowman’s return
  • Much more from Raw and Smackdown.
  • A preview of ROH Best in the World headlined by Cody Rhodes challenging Christopher Daniels for the ROH World Title

MAILBAG TOPICS…

  • Finn Balor
  • Double-Turns
  • Becky Lynch
  • Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega I vs. II
  • Comparing pushes of A.J. Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Would WWE benefit from cutting back on hours of TV
  • More!

MMA TOPICS…

  • A review of the previous weekend’s UFC event
  • A preview of that weekend’s UFC Fight Night
  • A preview of Bellator’s biggest PPV in NYC at MSG that weekend.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024