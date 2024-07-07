VIP AUDIO 7/7 – The Fix Flashback (6-21-2017): Comparing Omega-Okada I vs. II, Joe-Reigns, return of Braun, Styles, Nakamura, Balor, Enzo-Cass, more (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Flashback from June 21, 2017 with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discussed these topics:
- A full Money in the Bank review.
- Reaction to the Women’s MITB backlash
- Enzo-Big Cass angle
- Samoa Joe-Romans Reigns
- Braun Strowman’s return
- Much more from Raw and Smackdown.
- A preview of ROH Best in the World headlined by Cody Rhodes challenging Christopher Daniels for the ROH World Title
MAILBAG TOPICS…
- Finn Balor
- Double-Turns
- Becky Lynch
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega I vs. II
- Comparing pushes of A.J. Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura
- Would WWE benefit from cutting back on hours of TV
- More!
MMA TOPICS…
- A review of the previous weekend’s UFC event
- A preview of that weekend’s UFC Fight Night
- A preview of Bellator’s biggest PPV in NYC at MSG that weekend.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.