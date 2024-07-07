FREE PODCAST 7/7 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (7-9-2019) Keller & Bryant field rants about stupid rules and stupid main event, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-9-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Travis Bryant to review Raw with live callers and mailbag questions along with a conversation with an on-site correspondent who attended in Newark, N.J. One caller and emailers after another ranted about the lack of logic in the contrived match stipulations that were created to avoid commercial breaks during matches, the lame non-payoff to the babyfaces outsmarting the heels but still losing and the demeanor of Romain Reigns resembling a cardboard cutout of himself, and much more in between.

