WWE touts impressive statistics about Money in the Bank and the Behind the Curtain WrestleMania special

Saturday night’s WWE Money in the Bank set a record for any WWE arena event in Canada history. WWE touted the following details in their press release issued to PWTorch this morning:

GATE: Money In The Bank 2024 became the highest-grossing WWE arena event in Canada in company history.

ATTENDANCE: More than 45,000 fans attended the four events running Thursday to Sunday, including the debut of WWE Superstar Sami Zayn’s comedy show, Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto, in addition to Friday Night SmackDown, Money In The Bank and NXT Heatwave at Scotiabank Arena.

VIEWERSHIP: Saturday’s show became the most-watched Money In The Bank of all time, with viewership up 46 percent from last year’s record-setting number.

JOHN CENA: WWE Superstar John Cena made international news with his announcement that he will retire from in-ring action following The Last Time Is Now John Cena Farewell Tour in 2025.

MERCHANDISE: In partnership with Fanatics, merchandise sales were up from last year’s record-setting number, with the Canadian-themed Money In The Bank briefcase grabbing the top spot as the best-selling item of the weekend.

FAN HOSPITALITY: Money In The Bank weekend set a revenue record for fan experience packages offered by exclusive partner On Location.

SOCIAL: Cena’s retirement announcement amassed more than 65 million social media views in the first 24 hours, making it WWE’s most-viewed social segment since WrestleMania XL.

“Weekends that bring visitors en masse to our host cities play an important part in our planning process,” said WWE President Nick Khan. “The results are a testament to our Superstars, our creative team led by Paul Levesque, our media & production team led by Lee Fitting, and – most importantly – our fans who both attended and created our massive viewership.”

The press release also noted that the “WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain” has amassed more than 2.3 million total viewers since it debuted on July 3 on WWE’s YouTube Channel.

