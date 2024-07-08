WWE RAW PREVIEW (7/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, July 8, 2024
Where: Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,601 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,432.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable
- Damage CTRL vs. Lyra Valkyria & Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
- The Judgment Day & Carlito vs. Braun Strowman & The Miz & R-Truth
- Zelina Vega & Rey Mysterio vs. Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio
- Gunther will confront Damian Priest
