WWE RAW PREVIEW (7/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, July 8, 2024

Where: Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,601 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,432.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable

Damage CTRL vs. Lyra Valkyria & Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

The Judgment Day & Carlito vs. Braun Strowman & The Miz & R-Truth

Zelina Vega & Rey Mysterio vs. Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio

Gunther will confront Damian Priest

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (7/1): Money in the Bank hype, Seth’s in-ring promo on facing Priest Liv defends against Zelina, Kross vs. Xavier

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Dijak recalls Vince McMahon wanting Mia Yim to have a seizure as part of a Retribution angle, whether he feels betrayed by Paul Levesque, expresses frustration with WWE contracts