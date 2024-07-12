ALL ELITE ASSSEMENT – CHRISTIAN CAGE: A look at his long winding career journey with a verdict on his latest stint with AEW in a heel mentor role

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Background

William Reso is a wrestler who seemingly defies time and definition. A true traveler of the modern wrestling landscape, Reso, better known as Christian Cage, has traversed each of the major American promotions during his decorated career. Christian impressively side-stepped the “Marty” wrestling convention of tag team partners (where one half of an established tag team goes onto superstardom, Shawn Michaels, whilst the partner is left to wallow in the lower card, Marty Jannetty) to become a main event star in his own right.

The former “Captain Charisma” was born in November 1973 in Ontario, Canada. A childhood wrestling fan, Christian would meet his long term friend and rival Adam Copeland in school forming a bond over their shared loved for the squared circle. Both enrolled in a wrestling school run by retired Canadian wrestler, Ron Hutchinson. The two would form a tag team which would endure until Copeland’s eventual signing with the then WWF. Christian would soon follow and sign initially with the Dory Funk training school before progressing full time to WWF in 1998.

The rest is wrestling history as the now named Edge and Christian would become one of WWE’s most successful and popular duos. A historic rivalry with both the Dudley and Hardy Boyz tandems would cement both Edge and Christian as two of the Attitude Era’s most popular acts with seven WWE tag team title reigns to their name. An expected break up would follow with Christian becoming the heel and initially feuding with his kayfabe brother. Singles success would result from the split with Intercontinental, European, and Hardcore reigns before Christian’s first departure from WWE.

In a significant moment in modern wrestling and an even bolder moment for Christian, he would move from WWE and join the still-fledgling TNA promotion. Christian was arguably the first high-profile star still in his professional prime to make the jump and signaled a shift in the options that the once hamstrung wrestlers could choose from. Christian’s gamble would pay off as away from his association with the now hugely successful Edge. The once nicknamed C.L.B would show his main event potential with a couple of heavyweight title reigns as well as compelling singles feuds opposite Sting, Abyss, A.J. Styles, and Samoa Joe.

WWE would take note and re-sign Christian in 2009. Now viewed through a different lens by his former employer, Christian would be elevated up the card. The Canadian-born grappler would first capture the ECW Heavyweight Title and become the third brand’s headline act.

Christian would then be promoted to the Smackdown brand where he would battle Randy Orton in a stand out feud in the Summer of 2011. Years of hard-hitting matches would eventually take their toll, however, as Christian would be diagnosed with concussion issues and eventually announce his retirement in 2014. Much like other WWE-affiliated wrestlers with lengthy injury hiatuses (including Edge, Daniel Bryan and Paige – ironically all now competing in AEW), Christian would make appearances on the WWE Network on a variety of shows.

Christian would unexpectedly make an in-ring return in WWE in 2020 (albeit heavily protected). His final appearance would fittingly be alongside Edge in the 2021 Royal Rumble. This return would prompt the question from many observers whether Christian had the potential to make a full time return. A question that would be surprisingly answered in an AEW ring in March 2021.

Journey

With much fanfare, Christian made his surprise AEW debut at the March 2021 Revolution PPV. Through no fault of Cage’s, Tony Khan perhaps made his first PR misstep by announcing the surprise signing as “a huge, huge star” thus setting expectations disproportionately high. Disappointing and overly-hyped announcements have since become a running joke amongst weary AEW fans, but in 2021 the faith with such a proclamation was strong. As fans conjured with images of Batista, Brock Lesnar, and even C.M. Punk, Christian would have been a fantastic surprise if not alluded to beforehand by both Paul Wight and Khan. As it was though Christian’s debut landed with a thud and the popular babyface struggled to recover in the early months of his All Elite career.

The former Un-American would soon be tied to the Jurassic Express stable. Christian would first be eliminated last at the Double or Nothing 2021 Casino Battle Royale by Jungle Boy before joining forces with the youngster as a partner and mentor. The association would soon pay dividends as Christian would recapture a title he had previously held nearly 15 years earlier when defeating Kenny Omega for the Impact World title.

Christian would attempt to repeat the trick when facing AEW World Champion Omega at All Out 2021. Defeat would signal the future Patriarch’s first loss in AEW but perhaps more famously mark the debuts of both Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.

A rivalry with The Elite would follow in a series of well-received matches. The Jurassic Express would defeat The Young Bucks and Adam Cole in a hellacious (thanks J.R.) battle at Full Gear 2021 before facing the EVP’s for the tag team titles on a June 2021 Dynamite special. It was here that the renaissance of Christian would begin and his current incarnation would begin to thrillingly take shape.

Christian would attack former protegé Jungle Boy after their loss and turn heel. The new heel persona would viciously lambast Jungle Boy regarding the death of his father and a new wrinkle to the sadistic character would develop. An unfortunate long term injury to Christian would derail the feud’s momentum, but not before he would convince fellow Jurassic Express member Luchasaurus to turn his back on Jungle Boy and aid him in a swift victory at All Out 2022. The rivalry would resume (and conclude) months later at Revolution 2023 where Jungle Boy would finally defeat his mentor.

It would be the TNT Title which would define the remainder of Christian’s AEW career to this point. Although Christian would initially lose a title match opposite champion Wardlow, he would eventually assist Luchasaurus to victory mere days later. In an admittedly ingenious narrative twist, Christian would claim to be the TNT Champion himself even parading the physical belt around as his own. His self delusion only added to his heel character and whilst comedic gave a glimpse of his egotistical new persona. A feud with perennial babyface Darby Allin was next with a tag team match at All In 2023 and a triple threat TNT Title match in which Christian would actually legitimately win the championship he coveted.

Edge / Adam Copeland would soon arrive in AEW and a decades-long rivalry would resume. Critics were disappointed that the two were revisiting a well-worn story. Despite misgivings, Christian was able to maintain his career high run. Nick Wayne (and later his Mother, Shayna) would join the newly formed Patriarchy stable. The entertaining foursome would torment the former Edge for months and exchange the TNT Title with his former best tag team partner.

With the TNT Title lost, Christian entered into a brief feud with newly crowned AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. The pairing was seen as a place-holder of sorts. The veteran acting as a viable first challenger who could provide a contest, but not seriously trouble a champion still to be established in the eyes of the AEW fanbase.

Future

The Patriarchy has now entered into a rivalry with the now seemingly babyface Bullet Club Gold over the AEW Trios Titles. This placement is the perfect landing spot for Christian after several runs at singles gold. As an aging star, Christian can step back from a bulk of the in ring work and allow his protégés to shine in multi-man competition.

The singles heel roster is also an increasingly busy one with a newly turned MJF, a returning “Hangman” Page, a reinvigorated Jack Perry, and whatever Chris Jericho is. Christian’s greatest recent strength has been his mic work to build feuds. Taking a step back from his own ambitions and building rivalries for both Wayne and the now christened Killswitch could keep Christian relevant while preparing Wayne in particular for the next stage of the impressive youngsters next career step. The Trios and Tag divisions could also open up several new feuds for Christian opposite The Acclaimed, House of Black, and the odd association of Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Mark Briscoe.

Christian is a refreshingly dedicated heel. His sneers and insidious remarks covet no cheers. Christian isn’t chasing the next clipped moment to go viral. He works hard (ironic as his early AEW phrase was “Outwork everyone”) to make the live audience truly despise him thus building the avenging babyface in the process. A cowardly character who hides behind his troop, Christian can easily convert these characteristics into an effective on screen manager role once the time comes to hang up his wrestling boots.

When the sun does finally set on a glittering career perhaps a final reunion with Copeland would be the perfect denouement? Imagine Wayne and Killswitch tiring of Christian’s authority. Perhaps Christian could soften and begin to doubt his nefarious methods. Wayne and Killswitch could see this as an insult given all they’d sacrificed and turn on their patriarchal leader. Copeland could come to his former friends aid and one last tag team run could commence.

Verdict

Despite a shaky start to his AEW career, Christian Cage has more than justified his signing since. A true heel who many aspiring AEW heels could take note from.

