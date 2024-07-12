VIP AUDIO 7/12 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Vaquer signing with WWE, NBA TV deal’s effect on AEW, Owen Hart Cup Tournament, G1, Flair, Chelsea, CJ Perry, Je’Von Evans (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

What does the NBA TV rights deal this week mean to AEW’s future on TNT?

Reaction to the Owen Hart Cup Tournament results with Bryan Danielson and Mariah May moving on to All In at Wembley Stadium.

Swerve Strickland’s overwrought interview on Dynamite

New Japan’s G1 Tournament and how watching NJPW now is different than in recent years, but it doesn’t mean it’s not an interesting time

Thoughts on Je’Von Evans being the new hot NXT rising star

Chad Gable-Wyatt Sicks storyline developments

C.J. “Lana” Perry discussing being a free agent

Ric Flair’s deal with AEW ending, seemingly prematurely

The joy of Chelsea Green’s character

Stephanie Vaquer choosing to sign with WWE, and should AEW fans be upset with her or AEW for not signing her sooner? Is there anything wrong with WWE assigning her to NXT first? What does WWE signing her indicate about WWE’s commitment to women’s wrestling in 2024? And more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO