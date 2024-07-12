FREE PODCAST 7/12 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss WWE already calling Cena the greatest ever, which Shield member had improved the most, was Bryan being discarded, live callers, more (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (7-8-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell to discuss the previous night’s Raw, which Shield member had improved the most, were signs pointing to Punk return, had WWE discarded Daniel Bryan from their plans, why was WWE calling John Cena greatest ever, and much more with live callers and then email questions in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

