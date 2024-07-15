FREE PODCAST 7/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (7-14-2019) WWE Extreme Rules post-show, including Brock Lesnar, who’s next for Kofi Kingston, setting up Summerslam, more (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (7-14-2019) to PWTorch columnist Greg Parks analyzing WWE Extreme Rules with callers and emailers. They reviewed the event that included Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns & Undertaker vs. Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon, and Samoa Joe, The Revival, New Day, A.J. Styles, Ricochet, Bayley, and more. They also look at a possible return for Bray Wyatt at Summerslam, Cesaro’s role on Raw, New Day or Roman Reigns as potential heels, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO