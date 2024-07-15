NXT PREVIEW (7/16): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Oba Femi vs. Duke Hudson – North American Championship match
- Gallus (Joe Coffey & Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) vs. Rascalz (Wes Lee & Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) – Six-Man Tag Team match
- The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson & Michin) vs. O.T.M. (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price & Jaida Parker) – Six-Person Mixed Tag Team match
- Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans
- Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame
- Roxanne Perez will speak
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (7/9): Hazelwood’s live report on Page’s first night as Men’s NXT Champion, D’Angelo defends against King, Ruca vs. Vice, Petrovic vs. Grace, more
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Joe Hendry and Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page and Shawn Spears, Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup, Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. OTM
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.