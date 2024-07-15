News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (7/16): Announced matches, location, how to watch

July 15, 2024

When: Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Oba Femi vs. Duke Hudson – North American Championship match
  • Gallus (Joe Coffey & Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) vs. Rascalz (Wes Lee & Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) – Six-Man Tag Team match
  • The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson & Michin) vs. O.T.M. (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price & Jaida Parker) – Six-Person Mixed Tag Team match
  • Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans
  • Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame
  • Roxanne Perez will speak

