FREE PODCAST 7/15 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Mitchell & Powell discuss if Reigns is as bad of a friend as Cena, odd Paul Heyman absence from Cesaro match, Battleground hype, all those Network plugs (135 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (7-15-2014), guest host Bruce Mitchell was joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell to discuss the previous night’s Raw, the odd Paul Heyman absence from Cesaro match, Battleground hype, is Roman Reigns as bad of a friend as John Cena, what was up with all those Network plugs, and much more with live callers. This includes the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.
