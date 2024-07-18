TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (7/18): Lilly’s report on Hardys vs. The System, Slammiversary Main Event contract signing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JULY 18, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, PA AT 2300 ARENA

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s events.

(1) THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) & Kushida vs. THE NO QUARTER CATCH CREW (Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne & Tavion Heights)

The Crew had the early advantage but the Rascalz got the upper hand after some double team moves. The Crew got the heat on Kushida. The Rascalz made another comeback. The Rascalz and Kushida did a triple dive over the top rope, which got a big reaction from the crowd. Dempsey and Kushida exchanged wrist locks. The Rascalz and Kushida put the Crew in submissions, which they powerbombed out of. Fans chanted “This is awesome.” Johnathan Gresham walked down the ramp, but Kushida chased him to the back. The Rascalz fell victim to the numbers. Dempsey pinned Wentz after a suplex, [c]

WINNERS: No Quarter Catch Crew in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A crowd-pleasing match that got really good towards the end.)

-Rascalz “Treehouse” segment. Trey and Wentz were joined at the table by Wes Lee and noted that his name had changed since they had their last Treehouse segment. They also debated about if Wes was a hologram. Wes suggested that they team up at Slammiversary to take on the No Quarter Catch Crew.

(2) XIA BROOKSIDE vs. ALISHA EDWARDS (w/Masha Slamovich)

Alisha got the advantage after a backstabber. Alisha gave Xia a great powerslam. Xia fought back with clotheslines. Xia scored a two count after a flying crossbody block. Masha tried to interfere when Xia was at ringside, but Spitfire made the save. Xia tossed Alisha to the mat and got the pin. [c]

WINNER: Xia Brookside in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was short but okay. Alisha continues to improve in the ring. Xia shows great fire but needs to be put in a focused program so that fans can get invested in her character.)

-Mike Santana promo. He talked about wanting to go for the TNA World Title, but JDC attacked him in his qualifying match. He warned JDC that he was coming for him.

-A clip from earlier of Mustafa Ali shaking hands with fans while he was in a limo. Mike Bailey went to attack him and they sped off.

-Mike Bailey got in the ring and took the mic. He talked about Ali and his group attacking his partner Trent Seven. He vowed not to leave until Ali came out and fought him. Ali appeared on the video screen. He was surrounded by Campaign Singh and security. Ali said that if Bailey could win the Secret Service Gauntlet, he would fight him tonight. Four security members came to ringside.

(3) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY SECRET SERVICE GAUNTLET

Bailey disposed of the first one after one kick. He pinned the second one after a series of kicks. The third guy scampered from the ring. Bailey caught him with a moonsault to the outside. [c]

Singh came down the ramp and got on the mic. He said that Bailey had to go through him too. A security guy attacked Bailey from behind, which Singh used to get the advantage. Bailey gave Singh a tornado kick followed by the Ultima Weapon for the pin. Two more security members in riot gear came to the ring. Bailey was attacked from behind by one of them, who unmasked to reveal Ali. Ali made the referee count to three. Hannifan protested on commentary that it didn’t count. [c]

WINNER: No contest.

(D.L.’s Take: This is a great example of how squash matches can help a wrestler’s perception. The short squashes made Bailey seem like someone you don’t want to mess with. Good angle heading into their X Division Title match.)

(4) EDDIE EDWARDS & BRIAN MYERS (c) vs. MATT & JEFF HARDY — TNA World Tag Team Title match

Hannifan said that whoever wins tonight would face ABC at Slammiversary. The Hardys came out to their classic theme music and got a great reaction. Jade Chung did the in-ring introductions.

Matt and Myers started the match. Jeff got huge cheers when he tagged in. The Hardys clotheslined The System over the top rope. The System double teamed Jeff, but Matt made a comeback when he tagged in. Myers gave Matt a spear to turn the tide. [c]

The System had the advantage on Matt. Jeff made the hot tag and ran wild, to an enthusiastic reaction. The Hardys each gave Myers a Twist of Fate. JDC ran in and pushed Hardy off the top rope.

WINNERS: The Hardys by DQ in 14:00.

Myers put a chair around Jeff’s neck and threw him into the post. Eddie made Matt watch. Security ran down to break it up. Jeff was put on a stretcher. Myers and Edwards held up the title belts and went up the ramp. JDC stayed in the ring and posed. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: A good match with a cop-out finish. Looks like the Hardys are being written out for now, but may be back to seek revenge. They received quite an enthusiastic reception from the fans.)

(5) MIKE SANTANA vs. JDC

Santana attacked JDC at the bell. They cut to commotion backstage. Jeff Hardy was taken away in an ambulance. Tommy Dreamer grabbed Matt Hardy and said that his wife Reby had been attacked. When Matt caught up to her, she said it was JDC. They cut back to the match. JDC got the upper hand as the action went to ringside. The action returned to the ring, but back outside again. JDC and Santana traded punches.

Santana gave JDC a Death Valley Driver for a two count. JDC gave Santana an Air Raid Crash for a two count. JDC gave Santana a Falcon Arrow off the top rope for a two count. Santana threw JDC into the post. Santana hit JDC in the back with a chair for the DQ. Santana hit JDC with the chair several more times. Santana dropped JDC with a clothesline. [c]

WINNER: JDC by DQ in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This built to a good match. JDC’s push continues. He’s picked up several wins and looks to be headed to a feud with Matt Hardy.)

-Tom Hannifan sitdown interview with Jordynne Grace. They talked about her match against Ash By Elegance at Slammiversary. Grace talked about beating Trinity to win the title, competing in the Royal Rumble, having 11 successful title defenses, and showing up on NXT. Hannifan blamed Ash By Elegance for preventing Grace from winning the NXT Title. Grace said there would be consequences. Grace said she would prove she’s one of the best wrestlers in the world.

-The Concierge was backstage talking to Ash By Elegance. Rosemary crept up from behind.

-Santino was in the ring and welcomed everyone to the contract signing for the TNA World Title Elimination match at Slammiversary. Josh Alexander was out first, followed by Steve Maclin, and Frankie Kazarian. [c]

-Joe Hendry and Moose came down during the break. Everyone sat at the table. Santino said that one chair was empty. Nic Nemeth appeared by video and addressed each of his opponents. He said he was in a back alley brawl and was injured. He apologized and said he would be medically cleared by Slammiversary. Cheers appeared to be piped in. They cut back to the ring and Santino said he was medically cleared.

Alexander, Maclin, and Frankie signed the contract. Fans chanted “We believe” when Hendry went to sign the contact. Moose grabbed the contact from Hendry. AJ Francis and Rich Swann walked to the stage. AJ said that First Class was the main event of Slammiversary. He bragged and talked about facing PCO. They got in the ring. AJ said there were five guys that he respected — and then there was Joe Hendry. AJ told the wrestlers to thank him for the house. He said the main event would be him vs. PCO. Santino told him to get out of the ring. AJ told him to make him leave.

PCO came from under the ring and attacked AJ. PCO clotheslined AJ over the top rope and caught him with a cannonball on the floor. The wrestlers in the ring brawled. Alexander hit Moose. Hendry gave Moose a Standing Ovation through the table as fans chanted “We believe.” Hendry finally signed the contact. Fans waved their hands in the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A decent go-home show and an improvement over last week. Good show-closing angle.