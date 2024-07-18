AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (7/17): Big rebound viewership for episode 250, highest in 14 weeks for MJF vs. Ospreay, Swerve vs. Okada

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (7/17) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 795,000 viewers, a big increase over last week’s 691,000 and the biggest viewership since Apr. 10 when it drew 819,000. The current ten-week rolling average is 700,000.

Last night was the 250th episode of Dynamite and it was marked as a special event with two big main event singles matches. It aired opposite of network coverage of the night three of the Republican National Convention.

One year ago this week, AEW drew 953,000 viewers, so this week’s number is 158,000 lower than a year ago. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 866,000, 166,000 higher than the current ten-week average.

Wrestlenomics reports the first hour featuring the nearly 60 minute match between MJF and Will Ospreay held steady, with a Q1 viewership of 871,000 followed by Q2’s 829,000, Q3’s 834,000, Q4’s 834,000, and 841,000 to start the second hour. There was a dropoff from there to 769,000, 734,000, and 701,000 for the rest of the second hour with a 685,000 viewership for the overrun.

In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.27 rating, up from 0.23 last week. The rolling ten-week average is 0.23.

One year ago this week, it drew a 0.32 demo rating. The ten-week average was 0.34.

The following were the announced matches and segments…