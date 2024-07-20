FREE PODCAST 7/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Summerslam hype for Logan-Knight, Cody-Solo, Nia-Bayley with callers, emails (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to discuss WWE Smackdown including Summerslam developments with Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline, Logan Paul and L.A. Knight, Nia Jax and Bayley, plus Carmello Hayes vs. Andrade, Austin Theory-Grayson Waller tensions, and more with live video callers, emails, and chat room interactions.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO