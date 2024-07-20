News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/19 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Logan Paul rips into LA Knight, Cody’s mystery partner, Cody praises Orton, Tiffany vs. Michin, Waller puts Theory in danger again (20 min.)

July 20, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 19 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring Logan Paul ripping into L.A. Knight, Cody Rhodes’s mystery partner, Cody praising Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin, Grayson Waller putting Austin Theory in harm’s way again, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024