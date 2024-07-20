VIP AUDIO 7/19 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Logan Paul rips into LA Knight, Cody’s mystery partner, Cody praises Orton, Tiffany vs. Michin, Waller puts Theory in danger again (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 19 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring Logan Paul ripping into L.A. Knight, Cody Rhodes’s mystery partner, Cody praising Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin, Grayson Waller putting Austin Theory in harm’s way again, and more.

