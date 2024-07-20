VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #819 (July 31, 2004): Cover Story on Randy Orton’s ride to top tier of WWE, Brock Lesnar press conference highlights, worst names and worst dressed wrestlers, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #819 cover-dated July 31, 2004: This week’s Torch Newsletter includes a Cover Story looking at Randy Orton’s elevator ride to the top tier of WWE, the Top Five Stories of the Week including Brock Lesnar press conference highlights, WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, ETC. Newswire, Mitchell’s Memo on the Kamala Raw segment, Wade Keller’s “This Week” column looks at Ric Flair’s comments in his book on Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, and Shawn Michaels, Jason Powell’s “On Topic” column wit a list of the worst names and worst dressed wrestlers, Pat McNeill’s “McNeill Factor” presents developmental territory ideas for WWE, End Notes with Random Thoughts on Kamala skit, Jeff Harrdy, TNA’s problem pattern, Summerslam’s line-up, ROH Generation Next “Roundtable Reviews” from Pat McNeill, Wade Keller, Bruce Mitchell, Sean Radican, and Derek Burgan, TNA PPV Coverage and Roundtable, and more…

