A “Damien Priest Live” show has been added to Summerslam weekend with a screening of WWE 24’s special on Priest, panel discussion with Judgment Day

WWE announced today a “Damien Priest Live” show Summerslam Weekend. He will be part of a panel discussion with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley after a screening of “WWE 24: Damian Priest.” The documentary is described as “an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the long, obstacle-filled journey that Priest endured on his path to becoming World Heavyweight Champion.”

The following is the full press release…