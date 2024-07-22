A “Damien Priest Live” show has been added to Summerslam weekend with a screening of WWE 24’s special on Priest, panel discussion with Judgment Day

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE announced today a “Damien Priest Live” show Summerslam Weekend. He will be part of a panel discussion with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley after a screening of “WWE 24: Damian Priest.” The documentary is described as “an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the long, obstacle-filled journey that Priest endured on his path to becoming World Heavyweight Champion.”
The following is the full press release…
DAMIAN PRIEST LIVE ADDED TO SUMMERSLAM WEEKEND
Tickets On Sale Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. ET
STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2024 – WWE today announced it will host Damian Priest Live at The Agora Cleveland on Friday, August 2 at 12 p.m. ET as part of SummerSlam weekend. The event will feature the world premiere screening of “WWE 24: Damian Priest” in addition to a panel discussion with World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.
Tickets for Damian Priest Live will go on sale Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. ET via http://www.agoracleveland.com/. An exclusive presale opportunity will be available beginning Tuesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET.
WWE 24: Damian Priest is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the long, obstacle-filled journey that Priest endured on his path to becoming World Heavyweight Champion. The documentary features exclusive interviews with El Campeón and his family, WWE Hall of Famers Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Undertaker and Paul Heyman, members of The Judgment Day and other WWE Superstars.
Two additional WWE events will take place at The Agora Theater in Cleveland during SummerSlam weekend: Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland, which will return for its second show following a successful sold-out event in Toronto ahead of Money in the Bank, and Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show featuring WWE Hall of Famer Undertaker. Tickets for all events are available at http://www.agoracleveland.com/.
