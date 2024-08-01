FREE PODCAST 8/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Duncan & Machado make Summerslam predictions, review WWE x Call of Duty collab, cast Ninja Turtles with WWE characters, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Kevin Duncan and Javier Machado cover the following topics:
- Kevin makes his worst wrestling pun yet
- Javier and Kevin try to stunt cast the Ninja Turtles with WWE characters
- Summerslam predictions and analysis
- Review of the WWE x Call of Duty collab
- Could Priest actually beat Gunther?
- If one crosses Rhodes, do they ultimately get a CROSS RHODES?
- Javier geniusly keeps the show on the rails, somehow
- Is C.M. Punk actually playing a babyface, or is WWE just presenting him versus Drew as “Cheer for whoever you want”?
- Fond memories of Gangrel and the joy of bloodbaths
- Kevin wishes for a return that already happened
- Does Solo Sikoa love board games?
- Is Nia headed for a tiff with Tiff?
- Is it too little too late to pull the trigger on Bron Breakker winning the IC title?
- Is L.A. Knight up to the task of continuing to elevate the U.S. Championship like Logan Paul has?
- Could we see a Logan Paul versus Jake Paul program in the future?
- Speculation about the Saudi show and first Netflix show and more
