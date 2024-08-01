FREE PODCAST 8/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Duncan & Machado make Summerslam predictions, review WWE x Call of Duty collab, cast Ninja Turtles with WWE characters, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Kevin Duncan and Javier Machado cover the following topics:

Kevin makes his worst wrestling pun yet

Javier and Kevin try to stunt cast the Ninja Turtles with WWE characters

Summerslam predictions and analysis

Review of the WWE x Call of Duty collab

Could Priest actually beat Gunther?

If one crosses Rhodes, do they ultimately get a CROSS RHODES?

Javier geniusly keeps the show on the rails, somehow

Is C.M. Punk actually playing a babyface, or is WWE just presenting him versus Drew as “Cheer for whoever you want”?

Fond memories of Gangrel and the joy of bloodbaths

Kevin wishes for a return that already happened

Does Solo Sikoa love board games?

Is Nia headed for a tiff with Tiff?

Is it too little too late to pull the trigger on Bron Breakker winning the IC title?

Is L.A. Knight up to the task of continuing to elevate the U.S. Championship like Logan Paul has?

Could we see a Logan Paul versus Jake Paul program in the future?

Speculation about the Saudi show and first Netflix show and more

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO