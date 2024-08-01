News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Duncan & Machado make Summerslam predictions, review WWE x Call of Duty collab, cast Ninja Turtles with WWE characters, more (81 min.)

August 1, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Kevin Duncan and Javier Machado cover the following topics:

  • Kevin makes his worst wrestling pun yet
  • Javier and Kevin try to stunt cast the Ninja Turtles with WWE characters
  • Summerslam predictions and analysis
  • Review of the WWE x Call of Duty collab
  • Could Priest actually beat Gunther?
  • If one crosses Rhodes, do they ultimately get a CROSS RHODES?
  • Javier geniusly keeps the show on the rails, somehow
  • Is C.M. Punk actually playing a babyface, or is WWE just presenting him versus Drew as “Cheer for whoever you want”?
  • Fond memories of Gangrel and the joy of bloodbaths
  • Kevin wishes for a return that already happened
  • Does Solo Sikoa love board games?
  • Is Nia headed for a tiff with Tiff?
  • Is it too little too late to pull the trigger on Bron Breakker winning the IC title?
  • Is L.A. Knight up to the task of continuing to elevate the U.S. Championship like Logan Paul has?
  • Could we see a Logan Paul versus Jake Paul program in the future?
  • Speculation about the Saudi show and first Netflix show and more

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024