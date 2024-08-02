News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/1 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Summerslam preview and predictions, New Japan G1, ROH Death Before Dishonor, NXT Great American Bash, more (63 min.)

August 2, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw in the lead-up to Summerslam including the Seth Rollins-C.M. Punk-Drew McIntyre segment.
  • A preview of Summerslam with predictions
  • A review of the latest New Japan G1 cards and a look at the latest standings
  • A review of ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV
  • A review of NXT Great American Bash including the latest with Joe Hendry

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024