VIP AUDIO 8/1 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Summerslam preview and predictions, New Japan G1, ROH Death Before Dishonor, NXT Great American Bash, more (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw in the lead-up to Summerslam including the Seth Rollins-C.M. Punk-Drew McIntyre segment.

A preview of Summerslam with predictions

A review of the latest New Japan G1 cards and a look at the latest standings

A review of ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV

A review of NXT Great American Bash including the latest with Joe Hendry

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO