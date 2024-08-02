News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/1 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Shane McMahon-Tony Khan meeting, AEW TV reviews, Becky Lynch autobiography review, UFC lawsuit surprise, UFC 304 (100 min.)

August 2, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • The prospects of Shane McMahon joining AEW and what to make of the meeting with Tony Khan
  • Review of AEW Rampage, Collision, Battle of the Belts, and Dynamite including criticism of the opening MJF-Will Ospreay segment
  • UFC 304 review
  • A thorough review of the Becky Lynch autobiography

