VIP AUDIO 8/1 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): What if Punk gets injured again? Could wrestling fake a death in a storyline? Why is UFC so right-wing? Is AEW more like TNA in 2000s? Jarrett, Kross, Nigel, Verne, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag portion of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

Is AEW today basically in a similar place in several key ways as ROH six years ago before AEW was formed with the exception of the budget of the owner elevating its profile?

Given the current state of AEW Collision, is AEW Rampage becoming a more relevant show, especially given the Arlington residence?

Is AEW today more like 2000s TNA than 1990s WCW?

Has AEW had a truly top level storyline that will be remembered years from now? And does it matter if AEW would rather be known for top matches?

Could a storyline in pro wrestling include faking the death of a wrestler with the cooperation of their family?

Why is there any variation in AEW’s All In attendance at Wembley last year coming from AEW? Surely they know how many tickets they sold and how many attended.

Thoughts on Nigel McGuinness on commentary on Collision

Should Jeff Jarrett have a farewell tour like Sting and John Cena are having?

Five Jeff Jarrett matches worth seeking out to see his best work

Can Karrion Kross have a hair vs. hair match where he has to go back to NXT.

Why has UFC become so far right-wing compared to pro wrestling?

Thoughts on the careers of UFC’s Deiveson Figueiredo, Cory Sandhagen, and Tony Ferguson?

Will The Rascalz and Joe Hendry sign with WWE by 2025 and how far can they go in the WWE system?

Why was Dustin Rhodes criticized in certain newsletters early in his career if he’s so respected now?

Thoughts on Wade’s criticism of The Acclaimed’s promo on Collision when it seemed Bryan Danielson did the same thing on Dynamite without criticism and is the attitude of wrestlers giving it their all every night a bad thing?

Will there ever be a payoff to Nigel’s constant digs at Bryan Danielson on his commentary now that it’s not happening at All In?

Would it be wise to make Collision more like WCW Saturday Night and give it an identity of itw down that doesn’t take away from Dynamite as the primary must-see show?

What would be the best way to feature Charlotte when she returns?

How would Verne Gagne fare in 2024 if he was dropped into today’s scene?

Is it worth continuing to invest so much in C.M. Punk if he gets injured again?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO