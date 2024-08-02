FREE PODCAST 8/1 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Reigns angle, Trish-Charlotte, Ziggler’s push, Kofi vs. Styles, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (7-31-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by by Jake Barnett of ProWrestling.net to review Smackdown with live callers, talk to on-site correspondents from Memphis, Tenn., and answer mailbag questions. They discuss the awkward Roman Reigns angle at the end, Trish Stratus-Charlotte set-up, Dolph Ziggler’s push, Kofi Kingston vs. A.J. Styles, lessons AEW should be learning watching Raw and Smackdown, and much more.

