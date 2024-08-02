News Ticker

WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (8/2): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

August 2, 2024

When: Friday, August 2, 2024

Where: Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match
  • DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) Vs. The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu) – WWE Tag Team Championship match
  • Logan Paul will return to Smackdown
  • Solo Sikoa & Cody Rhodes go face to face

