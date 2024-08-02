WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (8/2): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, August 2, 2024

Where: Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that ??? tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for ???.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) Vs. The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu) – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Logan Paul will return to Smackdown

Solo Sikoa & Cody Rhodes go face to face

