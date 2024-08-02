WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (8/2): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, August 2, 2024
Where: Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
How To Watch: Live on Fox
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match
- DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) Vs. The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu) – WWE Tag Team Championship match
- Logan Paul will return to Smackdown
- Solo Sikoa & Cody Rhodes go face to face
