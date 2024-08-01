VIP AUDIO 8/1 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Mark Henry as talent scout, Regal back on TV, Josh’s thoughts on AEW TV vs. CBS/SEC, more (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the Everything Mailbag, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio tackle the following:
- Finale of the wrestlers in movies assignment
- Thoughts on Cornette and Russo surviving a Stephanie Led WWE
- Regal as an on-air talent again
- What would a world without Nick Khan in WWE look like
- NXT returning to Levesque’s roots/Levesque’s possible return of WCW
- Mark Henry as a talent scout
- Montez Ford or Angelo as the singles guy in Street Profits
- Josh’s thoughts on the AEW television rights and the CBS-SEC situation
