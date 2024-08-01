TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (8/1): Lilly’s report on Nemeth vs. Ali, PCO & Steph Wedding

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

AUGUST 1, 2024

MONTREAL, QC AT VERDUN AUDITORIUM

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of recent events.

(1) THE RASCALZ (Wes Lee & Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. SPEEDBALL MOUNTAIN (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Trent Seven) & KUSHIDA

Trey and Kushida started the match. The Rascalz triple teamed Kushida. Bailey gave Lee a series of kicks. Lee and Seven traded strikes. Wentz gave Seven an extended Bronco Buster as the other two Rascalz teamed up on Bailey. Kushida made a tag and ran wild on the Rascalz. Kushida put Lee in the Hoverboard Lock. Wentz dove on Seven on the outside and Bailey did a moonsault to Wentz. Lee and Kushida battled in the ring. Seven slammed Lee off the top rope for a two count. Wentz kicked Bailey off the top rope. The Rascalz triple teamed Seven. They hit the Hot Fire Flame and Wentz pinned Seven for the victory.

WINNERS: The Rascalz in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was nonstop from bell to bell. The Rascalz’s momentum continues.)

-Video package on Jordynne Grace. She said Ash By Elegance is a terrible person, but she puts in the work. I think she made a challenge for next week, but the sound mix made it tough to hear her voice over the music. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Campaign Singh with the secret service. He was talking to Mustafa Ali on the phone and said it wasn’t his fault what happened at Slammiversary. He apologized. He got off the call and told Gia that Ali would win the title tonight and he would prove his loyalty. He seemed unsure.

(2) ROSEMARY vs. KRISTARA

Rosemary had new entrance music. Kristara was announced from Montreal. Rosemary (now sporting short blonde hair) went on the attack from the start. Ash By Elegance and The Concierge were shown looking at a monitor backstage. Kristara went on offense. Rosemary made a comeback. Rosemary won after a sit-out bomb.

WINNER: Rosemary in 3:00.

After the match, the lights went dark and she placed a black rose in her opponent’s hands.

(D.L.’s Take: We haven’t seen Rosemary in action for awhile, so it was good to see her back, but there wasn’t much to the match. They are slowly building her feud with Ash.)

-The System promo. They called themselves the Dream Team and complained about losing their belts. They vowed to regain the titles. JDC wanted to prove himself and become a member of The System. Moose talked last and hit the catchphrase. [c]

-Mike Santana promo. He said the cracks are starting to show in The System. He told The System he hasn’t forgotten about them. Campaign Singh interrupted. He talked about proving his credibility to Mustafa Ali. He said he had more street credibility than Santana and challenged him to a match tonight.

-Josh Alexander was introduced but he didn’t come out. Gia Miller talked to him backstage. She asked him why he did what he did at Slammiversary. He said he didn’t owe the fans an explanation. He talked about carrying the company and keeping the doors open for people like Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry to be here. He got angry and said he was done and he didn’t care about the people and left. Ryan Nemeth stopped briefly on his way to the ring to make sure Gia was okay.

(3) RYAN NEMETH vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Frankie continued the gimmick of making Jade Chung announce that he is the King of TNA. Frankie stomped Nemeth. Nemeth took Frankie to the mat. Frankie slapped Nemeth. Nemeth nailed Frankie with a dropkick. Frankie suplexed Nemeth into the corner. [c]

Nemeth made a comeback. Nemeth got a two count after a neckbreaker. Nemeth suplexed Frankie for a two count. Frankie got in some offense and pinned Nemeth after a cutter.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian in 8:00.

Frankie celebrated and walked up the aisle. Josh Alexander walked towards the ring past Frankie. Alexander gave Nemeth a C-4 Spike and left. Fans sang the goodbye song. [c]

-Promo for Ultimate X returning at the Emergence show on August 30th.

(4) JODY THREAT (w/Dani Luna) vs. MASHA SLAMOVICH (w/Alisha Edwards)

They showed a clip of the two wrestlers facing off at GCW Bloodsport last week (Masha won). Jody suplexed Masha for a two count. Masha dropped Jody with a pump kick. Masha gave Jody a series of clotheslines. Jody made a comeback. Jody got a two count after a clothesline. Alisha got on the apron but Dani pulled her off. Alisha pushed Dani into the ringpost. Masha gave Jody a powerbomb for a two count. Alisha put the title belt around the middle turnbuckle. Dani kicked Alisha to the mat at ringside. Jody tripped Masha into the turnbuckle with the belt. Jody gave Masha an F-5 and got the pin.

WINNER: Jody Threat in 6:00.

-Joe Hendry promo video. He talked about the support of the fans making him successful. Clips of his appearances in NXT were shown, including this week’s angle where he got hit with a guitar. He vowed to win the TNA World Title. [c]

(5) MIKE SANTANA vs. CAMPAIGN SINGH

Singh attacked Santana at the bell. Santana turned the tables with a series of offense. Singh came back with a forearm shot and punches. Santana hit the spinning clothesline and got the pin.

WINNER: Mike Santana in 2:00.

Santana took the mic after the match. He challenged Moose for putting a hit out on him. He said he would be the TNA World Champion. But before that, he wanted to make Moose suffer. He said he wanted Moose’s head in a box.

-Mustafa Ali and Nic Nemeth came out for the TNA World Title match. [c]

(6) NIC NEMETH (c) vs. MUSTAFA ALI — TNA World Title match

Jade Chung handled the in-ring introductions. Nemeth hit Ali with a dropkick that sent him to the outside. Ali recovered and punched Nemeth while talking trash. Nemeth clotheslined Ali. Ali whipped Nemeth into the corner. Nemeth threw Ali hard into the bottom turnbuckle. Ali suplexed Nemeth on the floor. [c]

Nemeth gave Ali a DDT out of the corner. Ali blocked a superkick and gave Nemeth a heel kick for a two count. Nemeth backdropped Ali over the top rope. Nemeth sent Ali into the ringpost. Nemeth knocked the secret service members to the ground on the outside, but Ali used the distraction to put Nemeth in the Sharpshooter. Nemeth reached the ropes to break the hold. Nemeth gave Ali the Famouser for a two count. Nemeth hit a superkick and a Danger Zone for the pin.

WINNER: Nic Nemeth in 14:00.

As Nemeth celebrated in the ring, Josh Alexander looked on from the stage. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: An excellent match and a great start to Nemeth’s title reign. Looks like Josh Alexander is on deck, which should be a good feud.)

-The wedding of PCO and Steph De Lander. Rhino and Xia Brookside came out as the best man and maid of honor. PCO did his regular ring entrance. PCO came out in a black and blue jacket. Hannifan and Rehwoldt stood as Steph was walked to the ring by Destro. Santino Marella was the official for the ceremony.

Steph read her vows first. She said she would never complain when the electricity bill was too high. She said they were meant to be and ’til death do they part. PCO went next. He called her Stephanie and growled. They put on the rings. PCO gave one to Steph that still had a finger attached. PCO said it was his grandma’s ring.

When Santino asked if anyone objected, First Class came down the aisle. AJ Francis said they weren’t there to cause a ruckus. He said that he and PCO put on a classic at Slammiversary. Santino resumed the ceremony. He pronounced them monster and bride. The fans cheered. He said since it’s Montreal, he could French kiss the bride. Fans cheered them on.

As they were about to kiss, the lights went out and Matt Cardona’s music played. He walked to the ring with a present. He hit PCO with it and elbowed Santino. He revealed that it was a brick. He tore down the set and held up PCO’s title belts. AJ Francis blocked Xia. Cardona and Steph argued. Steph said it was her day and it was supposed to be about her. She asked why Cardona was doing this. Cardona left up the aisle and said that Steph was with him and it’s not supposed to be this way. Fans chanted “You suck.” Xia consoled Steph.