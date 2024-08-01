FREE PODCAST 8/1 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Parks talk NXT potential head-to-head with AEW, AEW’s announced matches for TNT, Summerslam hype, Punk-AEW potential, HBK’s potential opponents, G1, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-1-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Greg Parks, a PWTorch Newsletter columnist and host of the PWTorch Dailycast “Wrestling Night in America” podcast every Sunday. Wade and Greg discuss AEW announcing a tag team match with mystery partners with Chris Jericho for their debut on TNT on Oct. 2, they analyze some of the top Summerslam developments on Raw and Smackdown this week, they examine whether C.M. Punk’s ESPN interview last week rules him out as signing with AEW and whether he’d be more valuable to AEW or WWE, thoughts on Al Snow’s new book, analysis of the New Japan G1 tournament through night 11, what we’ve learned about Jon Moxley in the G1 so far, the pros and cons of NXT airing on FS1 opposite of AEW on TNT, who would be prime opponents for Shawn Michaels if he wrestles several more times and could his next match be in NXT, and much more.

