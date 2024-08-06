WWE Raw Rating Report (8/5): Post-Summerslam episode draws well despite bump to SyFy, overall viewership and demo rating, year-ago comparison

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (8/5) episode of WWE Raw on SyFy featuring Summerslamm fallout averaged 1.724 million viewers, up from 1.412 million the prior week when the show was bumped to SyFy and went up against the Olympics also. The ten-week rolling average is 1.777 million.

Hourly Viewership (in millions):

1st Hour: 1.852 (up from 1.532 last week)

2nd Hour: 1.742 (up from 1.742 last week)

3rd Hour: 1.579 (up from 1.579 last week)

Despite going up against the Olympics and the move from USA Network to SyFy took away from what would have very likely been an even stronger viewership, but coming two days after Summerslam gave it a rebound from last week’s drop due to similar headwinds.

One year ago this week, Raw averaged 1.960 million viewers the day after Summerslam. The ten-week rolling average was 1.873 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew it drew a 0.62 rating, up from 0.51 last week. The ten-week rolling average is 0.57.

One year ago this week, it drew a 0.52 rating. The ten-week rolling average was 0.54. So this year’s ten-week average is 0.03 higher than last year over the same ten-week period.

Advertised Matches & Appearances…

Lyra Valkyria & Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Sonya Deville & Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross

Gunther vs. Finn Bálor

Akira Tozawa & Otis vs. The Creed Brothers

Bronson Reed vs. Sheamus

Seth Rollins to give Referee Instructions to C.M. Punk and Drew McIntyre

