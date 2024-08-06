WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (8/2): Rating and viewership for final episode on eve of Summerslam in Cleveland with ten-week averages and year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Friday’s (8/2) episode of WWE Smackdown averaged 2.179 million viewers, up from 2.058 million the prior week but below the 2.313 million the week before that. The ten-week rolling average is 2.222 million.
One year ago this week, Smackdown on Fox drew 2.248 million. The ten-week rolling average, excluding the preemption to FS1 on one of the weeks, was 2.373 million.
So this year’s ten-week rolling average for Smackdown is down 151,000 viewers.
In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.60 rating, up from 0.52 last week, which was down from 0.65 and 0.70 the prior two weeks. The rolling ten-week average is 0.63.
One year ago, excluding the episode on FS1, the same time period averaged 0.64.
The following were the advertised matches and segments for last Friday’s show:
- Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match
- DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu) – WWE Tag Team Championship match
- Logan Paul will return to Smackdown
- Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes go face to face
