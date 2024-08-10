AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (8/10): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, August 10, 2024
Where: Arlington, Tex. at Esports Stadium
How To Watch: TNT cable network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- House of Black vs. Bang Bang Gang (with special guest referee Christian Cage) – #1 Contenders Match for AEW World Trios Championships at All In
- Darby Allin & Hologram vs. Premier Athletes
- Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo – Texas Bull Rope match
- Swerve Strickland Open Challenge Eliminator match
- FTR vs. The Outrunners
- Rush vs. Preston Vance
- Hikaru Shida in action
