AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (8/10): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

August 10, 2024

When: Saturday, August 10, 2024

Where: Arlington, Tex. at Esports Stadium

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that ??? tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for ???.

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • House of Black vs. Bang Bang Gang (with special guest referee Christian Cage) – #1 Contenders Match for AEW World Trios Championships at All In
  • Darby Allin & Hologram vs. Premier Athletes
  • Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo – Texas Bull Rope match
  • Swerve Strickland Open Challenge Eliminator match
  • FTR vs. The Outrunners
  • Rush vs. Preston Vance
  • Hikaru Shida in action

