AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (8/10): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, August 10, 2024

Where: Arlington, Tex. at Esports Stadium

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that ??? tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for ???.

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

House of Black vs. Bang Bang Gang (with special guest referee Christian Cage) – #1 Contenders Match for AEW World Trios Championships at All In

Darby Allin & Hologram vs. Premier Athletes

Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo – Texas Bull Rope match

Swerve Strickland Open Challenge Eliminator match

FTR vs. The Outrunners

Rush vs. Preston Vance

Hikaru Shida in action

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (8/3): Hologram & Mistico vs. Premiere Athletes, Storm-Mariah feud heats up, Eight-Man Tag Main Event, Claudio, Thunder Rosa, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Nigel McGuinness on the possibility of returning to the ring in AEW, working with Bryan Danielson, going out on his own terms