WWE Raw Ratings Report (8/12): Highest hourly peak viewership since April, breakdown of key metrics and year-ago comparisons

Last night’s (8/12) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network averaged 1.890 million viewers, the highest total since Apr. 8. The hourly viewership was as follows:

Hour 1: 2.040

Hour 2: 1.974

Hour 3: 1.657

It’s the first time viewership topped 2 million for an hour of Raw since Apr. 8.

The increase could be a result of fans who had been watching Olympic coverage of missed the last two weeks on FS1 catching up on the post-Summerslam developments. The show opened with Rhea Ripley interacting with Dominic Mysterio and Liv Morgan, which could have buoyed initial viewership also.

One year ago this week, Raw averaged 1.757 million viewers. Two years ago it averaged 1.978 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.63 rating, up from 0.62 last week and 0.51 and 0.59 the prior two week.

One year ago this week it drew a 0.55 rating, up from 0.52 and 0.53 the prior week.