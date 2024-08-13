VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #822 (August 21, 2004): Cover Story looking at rationale for Randy Orton being turned babyface, Brock Lesnar’s NFL debut, Summerslam coverage, Part 3 of Honky Tonk Man Torch Talk, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #822 cover-dated August 21, 2004: This week’s Torch Newsletter includes a Cover Story looking at the rationale for Randy Orton being turned babyface so quickly after winning the World Hvt. Title and the pros and cons of the move… The Top Five Stories of the Week including details on Smackdown and Raw ratings last week, TNA’s changes, Orton’s win, and the Toronto crowd… WWE Newswire with tons of details on Brock Lesnar’s NFL debut, tons of backstage details on specific wrestlers speaking up with specific gripes about the new dress code, details on Rena Mero’s departure from WWE, and much more from backstage in WWE… TNA Newswire with tons of backstage notes on the country’s no. 2 promotion… Backtrack looks back at Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair in WCW and Phil Mushnich’s anti-Hogan editorial… Bruce Mitchell’s weekly “Mitchell Memo” looks at the Matt Hardy-Lita-Kane situation with his “Video Rewind” format… Jason Powell’s “On Topic” reveals his picks for the “Oddest Wrestler Award” and thoughts on TNA’s changing of gears… Pat McNeill’s “At the Bar for Summerslam” column… Part three of Honky Tonk Man’s “Torch Talk” with his reasons for not reading many autobiographies, his issues with Mick Foley, his take on the Ric Flair-Bret Hart debate, comparisons between Hulk Hogan and Steven Austin, and more… Plus WWE Summerslam coverage including the Roundtable Reviews and match star ratings… And more…

