RATINGS BRIEFING: Key data for Smackdown, Raw, Rampage, Collision from over the weekend

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
We’ll have more detailed reports soon, but here are the key data points from this past weekend’s TV shows:
-Friday’s WWE Smackdown averaged 2.050 million with an 18-49 demo rating of 0.56 (down from 0.61 prior week)
-Friday’s AEW Rampage drew 290,000 viewers (in line with 295,000 the prior week) and an 18-49 demo rating of 0.11 (down from 0.13).
-Saturday’s AEW Collision drew 442,000 (up from 406,000 the prior week) with an 18-49 demo rating of 0.13 (matching the prior week).
-Monday’s WWE Raw drew 1.848 million, 1.889 million, and 1.652 million each of the hours with an 18-49 demo rating of 0.56 (up from 0.50).
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.