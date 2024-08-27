AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (8/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Where: Champaign, Ill. at State Farm Center
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 1,386 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 1,830.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Chris Jericho & Big Bill & Bryan Keith & Roderick Strong vs. Hook & Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe – All Star 8-Man Tag match
- Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron
- Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher
- Bryan Danielson will address his future
