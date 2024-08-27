News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (8/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

August 27, 2024

When: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Where: Champaign, Ill. at State Farm Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 1,386 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 1,830.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Chris Jericho & Big Bill & Bryan Keith & Roderick Strong vs. Hook & Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe – All Star 8-Man Tag match
  • Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron
  • Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher
  • Bryan Danielson will address his future

