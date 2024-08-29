10 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (8-27-2014): Lashley vs. Dreamer, Team 3D vs. Hardys vs. Wolves, plus, Sanada, Kurt Angle, Madison Rayne, ECW, Rhino

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

TNA Impact Results

August 27, 2014

Taped 8/5 in New York City

Aired on Spike TV

Report by James Caldwell, PWTorch assistant editor

Impact opened with a video package pretentiously declaring The Wolves, the Hardys, and Team 3D as the three best tag teams in pro wrestling. Plus, a review of Eric Young and Bobby Roode tying in a #1 contender escape-the-cage match last week.

In the arena, Kurt Angle’s music was playing. Angle was standing in the balcony to address the crowd. Angle talked about putting on a show for the fans, then evaluated his own booking. Angle announced Ethan Carter III vs. Rhino and a main event of Hardys vs. Wolves vs. Team 3D int he Tag Title series.

Angle went on to other business about not having a #1 contender right now. He said he will be fair hashing things out with Eric Young and Bobby Roode tonight. Suddenly, music interrupted. Out came MVP, followed by Kenny King and also TNA Hvt. champion Bobby Lashley, who was dressed to wrestle at this moment in time.

In the ring, MVP spoke up to Angle in the balcony, saying he’s tired of his pandering. MVP evaluated Angle’s booking, then heeled on New York City. Lashley just stood in the background waiting out MVP’s speech before MVP got to hyping Lashley. Heeling on New York was a set-up for a man dressed in athletic gear to slowly walk out sans music. The man was identified as Tommy Dreamer.

Dreamer did his dramatic introduction about MVP being under-rated, but having a problem with his mouth and being better than this. Dreamer called Kenny King a sell-out hailing from Las Vegas because he’s from Queens. As for Lashley, he’s finally lived up to his potential by becoming the most-dominant World champion ever. In history. Why is this man talking? Dreamer said Lashley doesn’t need to get some “cheap heat,” and Lashley had enough of listening to Dreamer, punching him in the face.

On the mic, MVP asked if Dreamer is still around, then told Angle he’s got this. But, Dreamer emerged with a kendo stick, scaring MVP a bit. From the balcony, Angle proposed Lashley vs. Dreamer in a New York City Street Fight tonight. MVP said Lashley is not a wrestler, and above this, but if that’s what Angle wants, then it’s on. As MVP escaped the ring, Lashley attacked Dreamer from behind and suddenly a bell sounded, surprising the announcers. Apparently it’s happening now. Lashley put the boots to Dreamer heading to break.

[Commercial Break at 9:11]

1 — TNA World Hvt. champion BOBBY LASHLEY (w/MVP and Kenny King) vs. TOMMY DREAMER — non-title New York City Street Fight

The match was joined in progress with Dreamer smacking Lashley with kendo stick shots. Lashley had enough of this man striking him with the stick, so he suplexed him onto the entrance ramp. Lashley took his time dismantling Dreamer ringside while also playing to the front row of fans.

Back in the ring, Lashley continued to turn Dreamer into a human punching bag. For some reason, the heels decided they needed to set up a distraction despite Lashley dominating Dreamer. So, Lashley accidentally speared Kenny King to give Dreamer an opening. Dreamer DDT’ed Lashley for a two count, then went under the ring to retrieve another kendo stick. Lashley cut off Dreamer, though, then smashed him with a spear for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Lashley at 7:43.

Still to come: Tag Title Series Match #1.

Backstage: Madison Rayne was approached about her #1 contender match tonight. Rayne said she’s getting a little tired of hearing about Taryn Terrell’s comeback story, so she’s ready to tell Taryn a little about her story.

[Commercial Break at 9:22]

Warning: HAVOK is coming. Next Week.

Earlier Today: A camera was in Gunner’s hotel room. Sam Shaw was sitting in Gunner’s room drawing a skyline, then Gunner left to get ready for an event. The camera stayed on Shaw, who acknowledged the camera and dropped the nice-guy act, offering his tortured facial expression. Shaw approached Gunner’s military jacket with potentially bad intentions. Apparently it’s a long-con.

[Q3]

2 — MADISON RAYNE vs. TARYN TERRELL — #1 contender match to the Knockouts Title

Madison was finishing up her ring entrance back from break. Whatever happened to Brittany stalking her? Smilin’ Taryn wanted a handshake to begin things, but the match quickly went awry when Madison slammed Taryn hard on the outside. Madison initially sold concern, but dragged Taryn back into the ring to take advantage of Taryn’s weakened state.

Taryn recovered moments later, then the Knockouts exchanged multiple nearfalls. Rayne eventually caught Taryn with a knee to the face, then tried a pin with her feet on the ropes, but referee Stiffler saw it and stopped his count. Taryn capitalized with a running cutter for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Taryn at 5:58. What a heel that Madison Rayne. Apparently Brittany was right all along. It sets up another round of Gail Kim vs. Taryn for the Knockouts Title.

Backstage: Bobby Roode walked into Kurt Angle’s office to find Eric Young, who tried to talk nicely to Roode. Angle then walked in and cut off the camera to get some privacy.

[Commercial Break at 9:36]

Earlier Today: Sam Shaw was dressed in Gunner’s military jacket when Gunner returned to his room. Gunner took offense and told Shaw to take it off. Or he will. Shaw started to unbutton before TNA cut back to the show.

3 — X DIVISION MATCH

Back in the arena, a bunch of people were in the ring posing for the hard camera. A bell sounded and Mike Tenay identified this as an X Division six-man tag with no real sense of who was on each team. Or why. Taz laughed as he tried to call this. Everyone got their spots in, then Manik decided to stop running and take a kick to the head from Low Ki. Ki hit the Ki Crusher on Manik for the win.

WINNERS: Team Low Ki, Tigre Uno, and Crazzy Steve over Homicide, Manik, and D.J. Zema at 5:12. This was presented as a bunch of guys doing stuff in the ring. Not even an attempt to establish context. By the end, the focus was on Low Ki as he tries to get back in the X Title hunt after losing to Samoa Joe last week.

Backstage: Bobby Roode and Eric Young stomped out of Kurt Angle’s office. Angle emerged to thank them for being pros, then he told a cameraman that he will announce the #1 contender decision next.

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[Q4] [Commercial Break at 9:46]

Last Week: Ethan Carter III blamed Rhino for allowing Bully Ray to put Dixie Carter through a table. So, tonight, it’s ECIII vs. Rhino.

Somewhere: Rhino stood in front of a brick wall to yell about Carter going through hell tonight. Rhino vowed to leave one last breath in Carter’s lungs so he can rip him in-half with a Gore.

In-ring: Bobby Roode was already in the ring playing to the crowd. How long until he turns heel again, like the rest of the roster? Roode recapped last week’s #1 contender indecision, noting there was no clear winner. He jumped ahead of Angle by revealing Angle’s decision to have another #1 contender match, and that will take place next week. That match will be himself against his best friend, Eric Young.

Roode welcomed out Eric Young for a response. The announcers over-hyped the men as good buddies, then Roode talked up Young like friends. Roode said they go to battle one more time next week because they’re both competing for the reason why they got into the wrestling business – the World Hvt. Title. Roode talked about respecting Young and being honored to face him for the title shot next week.

Young thanked Roode for giving him the respect, then hyped his title reign. Young said here they are now in a #1 contender match next week. Young then hyped Roode as the best wrestler in the world today. He said that’s his answer now, tomorrow, next week, and forever. Young said he believes he’s just as good as Roode, though. And, next week, he will be better. Roode said there’s only one thing left to do – come out here next week and tear the roof off the building. Roode and Young shook on it.

[Q5 — second hour]

Backstage: D.J. Zema was recovered from his X Division loss to play a mobile game with fellow Bro-Mans Robbie E. and Jessie. Jeremy Borash walked in to ask what they were doing. Apparently it was a spot for a dating match game. D.J. evaluated their matches and both matched up with TNA Knockouts. Apparently this is how Robbie found Brooke? They challenged each other to get a date with their matches.

In-ring: Ethan Carter III and Rockstar Spud came to the ring for the next match.

[Commercial Break at 10:03]

4 — ETHAN CARTER III (w/Rockstar Spud) vs. RHINO

Back from break, Rhino charged the ring, only to take boots to the back from ECIII as the bell sounded. After a plug for Impact TV tapings in Pennsylvania next month, Taz brought up dueling fanbases between New York and Pennsylvania. He translated that to “experts” not liking it when he brings up the past. As for the match, Spud distracted Rhino, allowing ECIII to low-blow Rhino behind the ref’s back, but Rhino kicked out of a pin. Taz surmised that Rhino is wearing a cup.

Rhino came back with a Gore tease, but Spud grabbed his foot from the outside. Rhino smashed Spud, but ECIII smacked Rhino with a chair, drawing a DQ. Carter continued to light up Rhino with chair shots, even scaring Spud. Spud, who made a big deal in an interview this week about getting the crowd to hate him, positioned himself to get a sympathy “Spud, Spud, Spud” chant from the crowd before ECIII eventually left the ring. Carter sold no remorse and a lot of malice on the way out.

WINNER: Rhino via DQ at 6:15.

Up Next: James Storm reveals The Great Sanada.

[Q6] [Commercial Break at 10:15]

Back from break, Tenay and Taz listed upcoming events and hyped what’s still to come. TNA then announced without context that a man named Chris Melendez is debuting tonight. The man was wearing a military outfit in his graphic. Taz quickly tried to explain that he’s from Wounded Warriors.

In-ring: James Storm came out on the entrance ramp to introduce the Great Sanada. Sanada walked out from the back sporting a warrior outfit with his head covered by a hood a la A.J. Styles. Once in the ring, Sanada removed the hood to reveal, well, the camera cut back to Storm. Back to Sanada, who was sporting Great Muta-like facepaint and streaked-back hair. Austin Aries interrupted the re-introduction and apparently a match was happening.

5 — AUSTIN ARIES vs. GREAT SANADA (w/James Storm)

Back-and-forth, then Sanada paused to bow toward Storm at ringside. Sanada followed with hard strikes and offense to Aries, driving him into the corner. Sanada nearly got himself DQ’ed with repeated chokes to Aries. Aries responded with ten corner head-smashes before flying through the ropes with a suicide dive to Sanada.

Back in the ring, Aries nailed a discus forearm, then a trademark flying corner dropkick. Aries tried a Brainbuster, but Sanada bit Aries’s fingers and turned Aries around to put him on the top turnbuckle. Sanada lost control, but Sanada grabbed the ref’s foot, allowing Storm to cut off Aries from behind. Sanada spewed green mist in Aries’s face, then bowed to Storm before finishing off Aries for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Sanada at 6:12.

[Q7] [Commercial Break at 10:30]

Video: Chris Melendez. He served his country and now he wants to be a pro wrestler. TNA told a similar military story as Gunner’s. Melendez lost his leg in Iraq, but he maintained his dream to become a pro wrestler.

Back in the arena, Kurt Angle was standing in the ring. Mr. Anderson was randomly pacing in the background, while Devon was also standing by. Angle then welcomed out Chris Melendez, who emerged in the arena sporting an Army uniform. Chris shook hands with Devon, then Angle as Bully Ray was also spotted in the ring.

Angle addressed Sgt. Melendez, talking about his own sacrifices to represent himself, his family, and his country in the Olympics. But, what he did pales in comparison to what Melendez did. Angle described Melendez as an amputee and now a member of the Impact Wrestling family.

Mr. Anderson took the mic and said that since he’s former military himself, his favorite organization in the world is Wounded Warrior Project. He then told a story about getting a call from Wounded Warriors about having a kid who wants to be a pro wrestler. So, he checked out the tape and photo, then sent Melendez down to Team 3D’s wrestling training facility.

Bully took the mic to continue the story about Chris. He said Chris met him in Coney Island and they started talking. Ray relayed Chris’s story about wanting to serve and to be a pro wrestler. He told Chris to show up at their wrestling school in Florida and they would train him for free. Ray said he’s not trying to sound emotional, but this is one of the proudest moments of their career.

Devon took the mic next to ask each of them welcome Sgt. Chris Melendez to the Impact roster. Chris shook hands with everyone in the ring as TNA cut to various crowd shots.

Next Week: Bobby Roode vs. Eric Young in a #1 contender match. Also, Gail vs. Taryn for the Knockouts Title.

[Q8] In-ring: With Team 3D already in the ring for the main event, the Hardys were introduced to the ring. Next out were the TNA tag champs, The Wolves. Impact cut to break without much time left for the main event.

[Commercial Break at 10:47]

6 — TNA tag champs THE WOLVES (EDDIE EDWARDS & DAVEY RICHARDS) vs. TEAM 3D (BULLY RAY & BROTHER DEVON) vs. THE HARDYS (JEFF & MATT HARDY) — Match #1 in a Best-of-Four Tag Title series

The show returned with nine minutes left in the broadcast. Lots of chaos early on with all six men finding themselves in the ring. Team 3D then quieted things down by isolating Davey. Chaos broke out again moments later with Jeff splashing the Wolves on the outside, then Matt went for a top-rope moonsault taking out bodies on the floor.

Back in the ring, Matt covered Eddie for a two count. The Wolves quickly recovered for a double-team combo on Matt, but Jeff broke up a pin with a splash. Devon tried to get involved, but the Wolves double-teamed Devon, only to have Bully break up a pin. Team 3D then scooped up Eddie Edwards and threw him down with a 3D center-ring. Devon, who was legal, pinned Eddie for the win. Afterward, Bully celebrated winning Match #1 as Tenay noted 3D gets to pick the stipulation for the next match int heir series.

WINNERS: Team 3D at 8:57 to win Match #1 in the series. That was a lot packed into nine minutes. Some really good sequences, but a lot for viewers to digest at the end of a packed show.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (8-28-2014): William Regal introduced as new NXT G.M., Bayley vs. Sasha Banks, plus The Ascension, Tyler Breeze, Adrian Neville

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Scott D’Amore on his TNA departure and offer to buy the company, bringing back the TNA name, Joe Hendry’s success