AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (8/28): Total viewership and key demo data, year ago comparisons for All In fallout and pivot to All Out hype with Danielson

Wednesday night’s (8/28) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 691,000 viewers according to Wrestlenomics today, compared to 698,000 the prior week and the 703,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 696,000.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 871,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 870,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 1,020,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 977,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.22 rating, compared to 0.24 and 0.23 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.23.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.30 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.30.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.35 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.33.

The announced matches and segments were…

Chris Jericho & Big Bill & Bryan Keith & Roderick Strong vs. Hook & Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe – All Star 8-Man Tag match

Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron

Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hangman Adam Page

Bryan Danielson will address his future

Swerve Strickland will speak

Mariah May championship celebration

