AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (8/28): Total viewership and key demo data, year ago comparisons for All In fallout and pivot to All Out hype with Danielson

Wednesday night’s (8/28) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 691,000 viewers according to Wrestlenomics today, compared to 698,000 the prior week and the 703,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 696,000.
One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 871,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 870,000.
Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 1,020,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 977,000.
In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.22 rating, compared to 0.24 and 0.23 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.23.
One year ago, it drew a a 0.30 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.30.
Two years ago, it drew a 0.35 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.33.
The announced matches and segments were…
- Chris Jericho & Big Bill & Bryan Keith & Roderick Strong vs. Hook & Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe – All Star 8-Man Tag match
- Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron
- Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hangman Adam Page
- Bryan Danielson will address his future
- Swerve Strickland will speak
- Mariah May championship celebration
