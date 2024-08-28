AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/28): Keller’s report on Danielson addressing his future, Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher, Swerve addresses All In, Hayter vs. Cameron, Ishii vs. Hangman

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

[HOUR ONE]

-They went right to a tight shot of the entrance stage and ring in what might be the smallest live crowd in AEW Dynamite history. Excalibur introduced the show and they quickly cut to a clip of Bryan Danielson winning the AEW World Title at All In. Excalibur plugged that he’d be out later to address his future. He also plugged other scheduled matches.

-Jon Moxley walked out through the crowd to a new entrance theme that was more slowed-down Jimi Hendrix than “Wild Thing.” Excalibur said he looked “steely” and they were wondering whta was on his mind. Excalibur said this wasn’t the planned opening segment. He said there is something different and more reserved with him.

Tony Schiavone entered the ring and said they hadn’t seen him since Forbidden Door two months ago. “How are you doing, buddy? Are you okay?” Mox said he hasn’t been doing a lot of talking lately, but rather was thinking about some things that need to get done. He said he came there to have a conversation with someone who wasn’t there. He said they’re a lot alike, but a lot different. “Darby Allin, it’s about time you and I had a talk,” he said. “And trust me, I’m not going to be hard to find.”

Schiavone began to hype Dynamite as it appeared Mox was done. Mox turned back to Schiavone and said it’ll take time for people to wrap their heads around what he has to say. “This is not your company anymore,” he said sternly. He turned and left the ring. Some fans chanted, “Moxley!”

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m glad Moxley is coming back with a refresh of his persona. He was a bit lost in the BCC as a hybrid babyface. It didn’t seem like he was a centerpiece act anymore. This should get fans’ attention.)

-Renee Paquette interviewed The Conglomeration and Hook. Hook was snacking on chips and had his FTW Title over his shoulder. Mark Briscoe said they have a lot going on tonight. He said they weren’t successful at All In, but Hook was. Hook said it was “pretty cool.” He said Willow Nightingale was successful, so she gets to choose what kind of ass kicking Kris Statlander is going to get. She said CMLL doesn’t want to sanction what she has in mind. She said she wanted a Chicago Street Fight. Briscoe said they’re going to whip some ass in their eight-man tag match tonight.

(1) TOMOHIRO ISHII vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE

Hangman walked out, competing with Moxley to look the most stern, intense, and disgruntled with life. As Ishii walked out, Schiavone said he was scared to death during his interview with Mox. He said it was never his company and he doesn’t know what he was talking about. The bell rang 11 minutes into the hour. Hangman and Ishii stood mid-ring and let their opponent hit them on the side of their head and neck with elbow strikes. Then they stood there and let each other chop each other. They cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]

They continued to exchange strikes during the break. Hangman knocked Ishii down as they returned from the break. Excalibur said it had been “a firefight.” On the ring apron, Hangman DDT’d Ishii. Ishii stayed upside down oh his head for several seconds before falling to the mat. Hangman scored a two count after a clothesline back inside the ring at 7:00. Excalibur said Hangman is often distracted by fans, especially kids. He said he’s reminded of what Swerve did to Hangman when he invaded his home. Schiavone said it was one of the scariest things they’ve seen. He said he understands it, but he never thought it’d stay with him this long. He said he need revenge before he can let go.

Schiavone noted this is the first-ever singles match with these two. Ishii came back with a superplex for a two count 10:00. Ishii landed a German suplex. They both stood and knocked each other down with elbows to the head. They cut to a partial double-box break. [c/db]

Excalibur said they were watching “an absolute slugfest.” Ishii countered a Buckshot attempt by Hangman with a leaping Dead Eye. He followed with a nasty running lariat for a two count. Hangman came back a minute later and landed his Dead Eye followed by a lariat for the winner.

WINNER: Hangman in 17:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The way they described Swerve’s invasion of Hangman’s home, you’d think the announcers were describing the most despicable heel on the roster. Is that the intent at this point? I think there’s a slice of AEW’s audience that likes this style match a lot, but that’s a long time to put them in the ring without any backstory or issue between them or stakes to largely stand and allow themselves to be chopped and elbowed. It was, as Taz called it, “highly physical.” That Dead Eye that Hangman took looked potentially disastrous.)



-As Hangman stood after the pin. Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana walked out to Swerve’s music. Swerve growled at Hangman a few inches from his face that he wanted to beat him toa bloody mess for getting involved in his title defense at All In. He said instead he’s telling him to his face that he feels sorry for him. He said he has become a petulant child and with each tirade and tantrum he throws, he’s getting further from success. He said he might not have a championship, but he’ll always be referred to as a World Champion and it’ll always be Swerve’s House. He told Hangman he failed.

Hangman told Swerve he’s not a champion of anything. “You are a piece of shit!” he yelled. He said he broke into his home and wrestled him three times and can never beat him on his own. He said the first time Prince Nana interfered, the second time Nana and Brian Cage interfered, and the third time, he couldn’t beat him in 30 minutes. Hangman said he wants to face him one-on-one “on your knees.” Swerve suggested they wrestle inside a cage with everyone locked out. “Do it!” exclaimed Schiavone.

Swerve said Hangman gave up to Samoa Joe just to keep him from winning. “That pissed me off,” he said. Swerve said he drove ten minutes up the road that morning and went to his house and he parked out front and he saw him escorting his pregnant wife down the stairs with bags packed driving off to the hospital to become a father for the second time in his life. He said that’s the man Hangman was supposed to be. Swerve said that’s when he realized he needed to focus on being the best in the world and winning the title, “and that’s what I did.” He said it will happen again. He laughed at Hangman for being obsessed with him. He said he challenged him to show him with Cowboy Shit was all about, and his career is going in flames. He asked him what kind of man is he going to show his kids that he is. Hangman marched to the back. Excalibur said Swerve told Hangman to basically go home and be a family man and leave the wrestling to the professionals. Taz said he was surprised Hangman just walked away. Schiavone said Swerve made a lot of sense and he thinks Hangman realized that.

(Keller’s Analysis: Swerve came across as a creepy stalker. Nobody is likable here. Swerve should have long ago said his head was in a bad place when he went into Hangman’s house and he regrets doing it, and then move on. Hangman’s been obsessed with getting his hands on Swerve, and then he just stands there and listens to Swerve reveal he was watching Hangman take his wife to the hospital and he did nothing and then just left. I don’t get what they’re going for other than conveying Hangman is on the edge of breaking.)

-Excalibur hyped the in-ring return of Jamie Hayter after the break. [c]

(2) JAMIE HAYTER vs. HALEY CAMERON (w/Saraya)

Hayter’s ring entrance took place. Fans chanted, “Welcome back!” The bell rang 41 minutes into the hour. Cameron bailed out to ringside at 2:00 to consult Saraya. She took over back inside the ring briefly. Hayter quickly took over and finished Cameron with the Hayterade clothesline.

Afterward, Saraya checked on Cameron on the ring. Hayter approached her. Saraya shoved Cameron into Hayter and then rolled out of the ring and retreated through the crowd.

WINNER: Hayter in 3:30.

-Renee interviewed Roderick Strong, Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith. She asked Bill about the reception he received at Wembley. Bill said something about fans changing their opinions like the leaves of the Learning Tree change colors. He said things were about to become colorful. Jericho was frozen with an odd smile. He then said, “Hi, guys!” He touted being the longest-running FTW Champion in history, but Hook won because he took the advice of The Learning Tree. He told Hook he was really proud of him. Strong told Jericho that it’s a huge honor to be part of the Jericho Vortex, even if just for one night. He said Cassidy is bad news and he knows that. He said Cassidy still owes him $7,000 for ruining his jacket three years ago. He said they’re going to take it out on the Conglomeration and make them pay the price. After everyone else left, Keith yelled, “Pay the damn price!” [c]

-Highlights aired of MJF vs. Will Ospreay at All In. Excalibur said after winning the title, he restored the AEW International Title. Schiavone said the “American Title” was a farce. MJF walked out, looking dejected and frustrated. He entered the ring and said he’s in tremendous pain with a splitting headache. He vowed to hop the guard rail and beat the holy hell out of each of the fans if they don’t quiet down. He said at Wembley he lost his ring and his title, plus has two herniated disks in his spine. He said none of the fans had his back. He denounced his American citizenship and called America “a garage country.” He said the only exception is Planville, Long Island, New York. Schiavone told him to build a fence and never leave. He said he is sick of allowing fans to live in lies after all he’s done for AEW and the fans. He said without him, AEW is a circus with circus acts.

He looked into the handheld camera and addressed Ospreay. He accused him of cheating “like a gutless little worm.” He said he knows how talented Ospreay is, but just as he’s about to etch his name in the history books, “I’m going to cut you out at the knees with a smile on my face.” He added that the worst of them all is a little child Daniel Garcia. He threatened him if he ever shows his face again. Garcia then charged into the ring and attacked MJF from behind. He punched away at MJF and then applied a Guillotine. MJF went limp and Garcia dropped him. He followed by setting up a piledriver, but then dropped him. He instead set up a leaping piledriver off the top rope. Security ran in but Garcia punched each of them. A suddenly revived MJF attacked Garcia. Garcia fought back and kicked away at MJF in the corner. Garcia again tried to piledrive MJF off the top turnbuckle as he stood on the second ripe, but Christopher Daniels and security ran in to stop him. MJF tried to get back into the ring, but security held him back.

[HOUR TWO]

Garcia told MJF that he pawned off his Dynamite Diamond Ring to get a flight to London to ruin the biggest moment of his life. MJF yelled back that he has no remorse for him. Garcia said his obsession and fetish is ruining MJF’s life. He said he talked to Tony Khan and got a match between them booked for All Out. He said he won’t be happy until he break his neck. He threw the mic at him. Security had to hold them apart again. MJF yelled, “You got it!”

-A vignette aired on Ricochet.

(3) HOOK & MARK BRISCOE & ORANGE CASSIDY & KYLE O’REILLY vs. CHRIS JERICHO & BIG BILL & BRYAN KEITH & RODERICK STRONG

Hook made his entrance first. Schiavone told Taz they’re proud of his son regaining the FTW Title. The bell rang 6 minutes into the hour. Hook opened against Keith. The heel foursome attacked Briscoe in their corner. He fought out of the corner. All of his teammates joined him and a four-on-four fight broke out as they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Jericho was on the attack against Cassidy after the break. Strong gave Briscoe a back-breaker as Briscoe was teasing a crane kick against Keith. Big Bill gave Cassidy a turning sideslam. They cut to another double-box break at 11:00. [c/db]

Back live, chaos broke out. Jericho clotheslined an unsuspecting Briscoe and then celebrated. He teased a running dive, but instead stopped mid-ring and waved. Hook gave him a T-Bone Suplex. Strong cut off his rally. More rapid-fire moves including dives to ringside by Cassidy and Briscoe. Strong rolled up Hook for a near fall. Hook came back with a Red Rum. Strong tapped, but his boot was on the bottom rope. The ref called for the bell, not seeing the boot on the rope.

WINNERS: Hook & Cassidy & Briscoe & O’Reilly in 17:00.

-Afterward, the fight continued. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett attacked Hook as the rest brawled on the rap. Taven and Bennett held Strong in the air as he paraded around with the FTW Title belt. He told the ringside camera, “Hook, you bit off more than you can chew.”

-They cut backstage to Mercedes Mone celebrating and partying. Private Party entered the room and congratulated her on her win at All In. When Marc Quen hit on her, Kazuchika Okada walked up behind Mercedes. She asked him how to say “Bye Bitch” in Japanese. Okada whispered to her and she said it. Okada smiled and danced with her as the segment ended. [c]

-Schiavone stood on the ramp and introduced Mariah May. Taz said Mariah might’ve gotten sick of feeling subservient to Toni Storm. Mariah touched Schiavone and he lost focus. She pulled the mic toward her and said she is the new AEW Women’s World Champion. She said her celebration has been postponed. She said she wouldn’t do it “in this town.” She said Champaign should be renamed Flat Stale Piss-Warm Beer. She said the average looking women are used to shoving that beer down their throats, “amongst other things.” She said what they desperately need is some glamour. She said that is “everything I am.” She said she was going to take off her robe and show everyone what she means. She revealed the AEW belt around her waist and a nightgown. She then put the robe back on and said, “That’s enough.”

-A promo aired of Grizzled Young Veterans introducing themselves in London backstage. The Young Bucks walked up and applauded their debut. Zack Gibson said they are not cut from the same cloth as them, calling them dweebs. He said they are coming for their titles. James Drake told them to grit their teeth when they see them. They cut live where the GYVs said they’d be facing The Outrunners and they’d find out their intentions. [c]

-A video package aired on Konosuke Takeshita highlights from this year’s New Japan G1. Then they announced Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Lio Rush for Rampage.

(4) RICOCHET vs. KYLE FLETCHER

As Ricochet made his entrance, Excalibur talked out following his career from the indy scene. Don Calls accompanied Fletcher on the stage as he made his way out. Then Callis joined in on commentary. The bell rang 41 minutes into the hour. Ricochet dropkicked Fletcher out of the ring after a minute of exchanging dazzling moves. Fletcher took over and kneed Ricochet off the ring apron. He then dove through the ropes and tackled Ricochet. He delivered a running boot next that knocked Ricochet over the barricade into the crowd area. Ricochet leaped back with a Meteora and then crotch-chopped from back to celebrate. They cut to a double-box break at 3:00. [c/db]

After more athletic back-and-forth action, Ricochet finished Fletcher with his Vertigo reverse lift-and drop DDT.

WINNER: Ricochet in 12:00.

-Ospreay walked out onto the stage as Ricochet was celebrating. Excalibur said they have a history and a long friendship “which is no secret.” Pac then attacked Ospreay from behind with a rana and then stood over him and told him not forget about him. He addressed Ricochet and welcomed him to AEW. Then he told him get to the back of the line because Ospreay belongs to him. Ricochet walked up the ramp to check on Ospreay.

-A roving reporter aked what that was all about. He attacked a guy backstage. Marina Shafir attacked another security guy. A third security guy ran away. Mox called it “a lesson in humility.” Shafir shoved the camera guy down.

-Bryan Danielson made his ring entrance. He smiled as he walked with the AEW World Title belt around his waist. A fan sign asked Danielson to bring them the “AEW ECO Belt.”

[OVERRUN]

He entered the ring and said he had tried and failed time after time, but he’s finally AEW World Champion. He said he won in front of over 50,000 fans. He said his daughter told him, “Daddy, this was the best day of my life.” He said she went on a Peppa Pig double-decker bus earlier in the day, which might’ve played a role. He said when he got to the back, his peers were congratulating him and it was the favorite moment of his entire career. His voice cracked. Fans chanted, “Thank you, Bryan!”

He said his neck needs surgery “sooner than later” and his family is ready for him to come home. He said he’s had a lot to think about since Sunday. He thanked those who started AEW. He said AEW is awesome. He said he has loved pro wrestling his entire life, and the existence of AEW has made pro wrestling better and made his life better. He said he realized it’s probably time for him to go home, “but not yet!” He said he will not retire as AEW Champion. He said he will fight as hard for the championship as much as he can. He said as soon as he loses the belt, his full time career is over, “but that’s not going to be anytime soon because I still have a lot of heads to kick in.”

He said at All Out in Chicago, he’s got a young, hungry locker room and he has an AEW Title to defense. He said it is first come, first served. The big screen showed Jack Perry in a chair with the TNT Title belt. He said nobody wanted him back in AEW, so he had to create his own future. He said he punched Tony Khan, destroyed Kenny Omega, won the TNT Title, and buried Darby Allin. He said the only time they have ever stood across from each other was after he was set on fire and he beat him. He said his goal is to retire Danielson and become the AEW World Champion. He said Dnaielson’s future is behind him. Perry then attacked Danielson live in the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was pretty contrived. How did Perry know Danielson was going to issue an open challenge and who played the video instead of letting someone else from the back come out when Danielson issued that open challenge. That aside, Perry is a solid first heel opponent for Danielson to beat, but it doesn’t feel instantly big enough to headline a PPV. Good to hear Danielson say he’s not retiring until he loses the title.)

