VIP AUDIO 8/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-26-2006) – WWE Smackdown Review: Eddie Guerrero’s persona, Vickie Guerrero’s heel turn, Regal’s faces, Tatanka, Miz’s heel turn (51 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the August 26, 2006 edition of Smackdown. The discussion includes the latest chapter in Eddie Guerrero as an on-air character, WWE wasting Rey Mysterio, putting aside the crass nature of the storyline to analyze Vickie’s heel turn, King Booker’s post-Summerslam promo, William Regal’s amazing facial reactions, Batista and Booker having no personal beef, Gregory Helms on commentary, WWE protecting Tatanka for some odd reason, Terkay not there yet, the tag champs wasted, fans don’t care about small guys, WWE admitting to a mistake with The Miz’s heel turn, and where the brand goes from here.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

