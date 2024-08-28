News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/28 – Greg Parks Outloud! Factions in professional wrestling today – Who they are, their purposes, whether there are too many, and more (21 min.)

August 28, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s edition features a rundown of the top factions in professional wrestling today, as well as historically and how factions can best be used.

