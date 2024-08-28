News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1888 (Aug. 28, 2024): Keller’s AEW All In Report, Radican’s All In review, Greg Parks column on New Japan G1 tournament, more

August 28, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1888

Cover-dated August 28, 2024

LINK: 1888 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s AEW All In match report and the PPV Roundtable Review by Sean Radican… Greg Parks reflects on the booking of this year’s New Japan G1 Tournament… Keller’s TV Reports… More…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO  (app users hard-press the link to activate)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024