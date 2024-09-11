VIP AUDIO 9/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-7-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill with Bruce Mitchell reviewing ROH’s Cage of Death on DVD, other topics (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from September 7, 2006. Topics include:
- The latest indy promotion to get their DVD onto store shelves.
- Which former tag team champions a made surprise appearances at WWE’s television tapings in Georgia.
- Why fans should be wary of the upcoming Smackdown/ECW dual brand house shows.
- The latest on Kurt Angle.
- More upcoming pay-per-view matches from TNA and WWE.
- Wrestler injuries and upcoming DVD releases.
- The indy lineup of the week featuring two of the top indy wrestlers in North America in a high profile matchup.
- Pat books WrestleMania 23 during the Listener Mail segment.
