VIP AUDIO 9/11 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss an NXT wrestler challenging Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. Moose & JDC, preview of Victory Road, more (54 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo review a busy episode of TNA Impact, which began the quick build to Victory Road. They discussed an NXT wrestler showing up to challenge Jordynne Grace, new Knockouts on the way, and a main event tag team match with Joe Hendry & Mike Santana taking on Moose & JDC. Plus, a preview of Victory Road.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.