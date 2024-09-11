AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (9/11): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Where: Louisville, Ky. at Rupp Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,527 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,301.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley will appear

Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush – TNT Championship match

Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata – AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator match

Sammy Guevara vs. Ricochet

Tag Team Casino Gauntlet match

