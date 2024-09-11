FREE PODCAST 9/10 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks discuss Raw going two hours to close out 2024, how Netflix changes the landscape, All Out violence, Bron Breakker, Bret Hart, more (124 min.)

News Ticker

September 11, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:

  • The announcement that Raw is being scaled back to two hours the last three months of 2024 and whether that indicates the length will be different for Raw on Netflix.
  • How WWE on Netflix could expand WWE’s reach and create new highly engaged fans as Smackdown on Fox probably did.
  • The Smackdown Era on Fox and thoughts on the final last Friday and the line-up this Friday on USA including Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa.
  • Is Jade Cargill’s star falling as quickly as Bron Breakier’s is rising?
  • Bret Hart’s return to WWE TV and the great line from Gunther about Goldbert.
  • AEW All Out and whether it was violent enough to turn off more fans than it attracts.
  • Was it wise for Jon Moxley to turn heel to be an opponent for Bryan Danielson in an AEW World Title match.

