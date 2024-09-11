PARKS’S TAKE: Let’s not forget, amidst the violence, the ramifications of Moxley and Claudio imploding the BCC at All Out

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Lost amid all the discussion about the level of violence perpetrated by wrestlers at AEW All Out was the major turn by Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley, causing the implosion of the Blackpool Combat Club, one of the longest running factions still in existence in AEW.

The BCC had been running on fumes for some time. Moxley, the dominant personality of the group, was off TV for an extended period. Bryan Danielson has been doing his on thing, chasing the AEW Championship and teasing retirement. This has caused the group to have more of a loose association with each other than be an active, four-man contingent.

Having stalled out, this is the refresh that all four combatants could use. There was a question as to whether Jack Perry was a suitable opponent for Danielson in defending the AEW Title on PPV; if Moxley is next up, no one will question that. The viciousness with which Moxley attacked Danielson at All Out kicks that feud into high gear immediately. Since his return, Moxley has been somewhat of a mysterious figure, hinting at big things without fully explaining himself quite yet.

Danielson has had a closer relationship with Wheeler Yuta than with any other member of the Club. Yuta’s pained expression, being forced to watch his mentor get attacked by Moxley, was palpable. Danielson has often been on commentary for Yuta’s matches and has conveyed to the viewer how closely he has trained Yuta and how much time the two spend together. I like keeping those two together rather than having the entirety of the BCC turn on Danielson.

This sets up potential marquee matches in Moxley vs. Danielson and Danielson vs. Castagnoli, as well as Castagnoli vs. Yuta in a battle of former tag partners (the loss of the team earlier in the show will likely play a role in the explanation for the turn). Most importantly, this was a turn that was at the same time surprising, but also made since when looking at the big picture and where things have been going with the BCC and elsewhere within AEW.

While the use of the plastic bag by Moxley was a step too far in my opinion, the idea of the turn itself was one of the best things on a very good AEW PPV. It allows Danielson something meaningful to sink his teeth into, and with Moxley, gives him an opponent that people really believe could take the title off of him and end his full-time career. The BCC was effective in some ways, but it felt time to bring the faction to a close. This was a great way to do just that

