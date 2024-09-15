VIP AUDIO 9/15 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW All Out review including Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander, Moxley turns on Danielson, Swerve and Hangman cage match violence, and what went wrong on Dynamite (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In episode #18 of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani review AEW All Out including their grades for the PPV, Ospreay and Pac put on an unreal match, Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander gave the fans the best women’s match in North America in 2024, the dilemma with Mercedes Mone, Jon Moxley turns on Bryan Danielson, Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page wrap up their all-time feud, and finally, what went wrong with the fallout episode from AEW Dynamite.

