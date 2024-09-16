News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/16 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss whether Roman was getting over as he should, odd show formatting, Heyman-Cena, live callers, emails (126 min.)

September 16, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (9-16-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discussed the previous night’s Raw with a focus on concern over whether Roman Reign was getting over like he should, the odd show formatting, Paul Heyman-John Cena, Dixie Carter’s new interview on TNA’s future, and more with live calls and email questions.

