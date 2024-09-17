VIP AUDIO 9/17 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Interpreting AEW-WBD reports, Punk compared to Hangman on mic, Tessitore review, Athena, Mercedes, Foley, Hogan, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade talks with Rich about these topics:
- Interpreting the AEW-WBD reports
- Is AEW putting a ceiling on their popularity going so violent?
- C.M. Punk’s promo compared to “Hangman” Page’s promo in terms of expressing rage and vengefulness
- Mercedes Mone’s AEW Title reign extends past all days she held titles in WWE
- Athena deserving more recognition for her ROH Title reign
- An idea to do a second feed like NFL Monday Night Football with alt commentary
- Joe Tessitore after three weeks calling Raw
- The latest in the New Day storyline
- Mick Foley commenting on fond memories with Vince McMahon
- Hulk Hogan’s latest so-called non-political beer
