VIP AUDIO 9/17 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Interpreting AEW-WBD reports, Punk compared to Hangman on mic, Tessitore review, Athena, Mercedes, Foley, Hogan, more (101 min.)

Interpreting the AEW-WBD reports

Is AEW putting a ceiling on their popularity going so violent?

C.M. Punk’s promo compared to “Hangman” Page’s promo in terms of expressing rage and vengefulness

Mercedes Mone’s AEW Title reign extends past all days she held titles in WWE

Athena deserving more recognition for her ROH Title reign

An idea to do a second feed like NFL Monday Night Football with alt commentary

Joe Tessitore after three weeks calling Raw

The latest in the New Day storyline

Mick Foley commenting on fond memories with Vince McMahon

Hulk Hogan’s latest so-called non-political beer

