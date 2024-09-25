NXT Ratings Report (9/24): Viewership down but above ten-week average, comparisons to viewership last two years, plus key demo data

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (9/24) episode of NXT on USA Network averaged 620,000 viewers, compared to 677,000 the prior week and the 628,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 606,000.

One year ago this week, it drew 636,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 719,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 660,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 668,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.19 rating, compared to 0.21 and 0.19 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.18.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.18 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.21.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.14 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.

So viewership is down in both single show and ten-week average comparisons, but NXT continues to show strengthening in the 18-49 demo compared to the past two years, bringing in a higher percentage of younger viewers.

The announced matches and segments were…

The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Karmen Petrovic & Brinley Reece

Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair – NXT Women’s North American Championship match

Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah

Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne

Grayson Waller Effect with Nathan Frazer and Axiom

NXT Press Conference with Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, and Zachary Wentz

